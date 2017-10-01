Bengals' A.J. Green: Finds end zone in win over Browns
Green caught five of seven targets for 63 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-7 win over the Browns.
Green tied for the team lead in targets, but he struggled to open up big plays, aside from a 25-yard catch and run. He salvaged his day from a fantasy perspective with a short touchdown, marking the second straight game he's reached the end zone. Green has been a steady performer despite the dysfunction around him on the Cincinnati offense this year, and he should continue as such next week against the Bills.
More News
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...
-
Week 4 Injury Updates
This is a busy week in NFL injuries, and we had one big inactive already come down Sunday morning....
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Week 4 DFS Rankings
Heath Cummings says Joe Mixon is going to run all over the Browns and Deshaun Watson will build...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Carr
Advanced computer model says bench Derek Carr and start Charles Clay this week.