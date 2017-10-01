Play

Bengals' A.J. Green: Finds end zone Sunday

Green caught five of seven targets for 63 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-7 win over the Browns.

Green tied for the team lead in targets but struggled to open up big plays, aside from a 25-yard catch-and-run. He salvaged his day from a fantasy perspective with a short touchdown, marking the second straight game he's reached the end zone. Green has been a steady performer, despite the dysfunction around him in the Cincinnati offense this year, and should continue as such next week against the Bills.

