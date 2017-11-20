Bengals' A.J. Green: Finds end zone versus Broncos
Green caught four of nine targets for 50 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Broncos.
Green had a rather quiet game going into the fourth quarter, but an 18-yard touchdown reception salvaged his day from a fantasy perspective. While he's only surpassed 50 receiving yards in one of his last five games, three trips to the end zone during that span have benefited his fantasy owners. Green will look to further distance himself from recent quiet outings next week against the Browns.
