Bengals' A.J. Green: Fine with current contract

Green said he is comfortable with his current contract, a four-year, $60 million extension that runs through 2019, Paul Dehner and Jim Owczarski of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Green's contract set a positional record for average annual value when he signed it in 2015, but he's since been passed by five other wide receivers. Following an injury-plagued 2016 campaign and a 2017 season that was disappointing by his own lofty standards, Green surely realizes he's not in the best place to ask for a new deal. He'll likely sing a different tune next offseason if he bounces back with a huge 2018 in what figures to be an improved Cincinnati offense. The team improved its miserable offensive line with the additions of LT Cordy Glenn and C Billy Price, and there's also hope John Ross can distract opposing safeties from Green, who will celebrate his 30th birthday at the beginning of training camp.