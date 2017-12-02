Bengals' A.J. Green: Free from injury report

Green (illness) logged a full practice Saturday and was not listed on the Bengals' final injury report heading into Monday's matchup against the Steelers.

Green was added to the injury report Friday after practicing in limited fashion due to an illness. However, he appears recovered from the issue, and looks on track to assume his usual role as the No. 1 receiver Monday barring any setbacks.

