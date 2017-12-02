Bengals' A.J. Green: Free from injury report
Green (illness) logged a full practice Saturday and was not listed on the Bengals' final injury report heading into Monday's matchup against the Steelers.
Green was added to the injury report Friday after practicing in limited fashion due to an illness. However, he appears recovered from the issue, and looks on track to assume his usual role as the No. 1 receiver Monday barring any setbacks.
More News
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Under the weather Friday•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Held in check Sunday•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Finds end zone versus Broncos•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Scores 70-yard touchdown in narrow defeat•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Avoids suspension for Week 9 skirmish•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Tossed following altercation with Jalen Ramsey•
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...