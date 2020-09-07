Head coach Zac Taylor expects Green to be full-go for Sunday's game versus the Chargers, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Green missed more than a week of training camp due to a hamstring injury, but he's been back at practice of late and Taylor doesn't believe it'll be an issue to start the season. The 32-year-old's status for Week 1 will be confirmed if he logs a full week of practice, but he's expected to get on the game field for the first time since 2018 regardless and be one of the top targets for new starting quarterback Joe Burrow.