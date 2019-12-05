Bengals' A.J. Green: Gets in work on rehab field
Green (ankle) was wearing cleats at Thursday's practice and was spotted doing some individual work on a side field, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Green has already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns and will once again go down as a non-participant on Thursday's practice report, but his presence on the rehab field represents a step forward in his recovery, as he hadn't been able to even work out on the side since suffering a setback a few weeks ago. The Bengals' decision to keep Green on the active roster implies that a late-season return hasn't been ruled out, but he'll almost certainly need to put in at least a full practice or two in the coming weeks before getting the green light to play.
