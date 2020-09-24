Green said Thursday that he's started to feel more comfortable on the field after missing the entire 2019 season with an ankle injury and being limited by a hamstring injury in training camp, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports. "I'd be lying if I didn't say I didn't think about [the ankle] the first game," Green said. "For me, it's just going out there and having full confidence in myself that I'm not going to get hurt again. Each week, I get better and better and more comfortable."

Though Green declared himself 100 percent healthy prior to the season, the seven-time Pro Bowler hasn't looked like his old self through the Bengals' first two games. He's hauled in only eight of 22 targets thus far, with his 36.4 percent catch rate well off his 59.6 percent mark from his first eight years in the NFL. Despite the poor results, Green is optimistic that his chemistry with quarterback Joe Burrow and his comfort in coach Zac Taylor's offensive system will improve as the season rolls along, which should lead to better production. Until that materializes, however, Green shouldn't necessarily be treated as the must-start fantasy option he's been for most of his career.