Bengals' A.J. Green: Goes under knife

Green (foot) underwent surgery Tuesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Though it wasn't officially announced that Green would opt for surgery the nagging right foot injury, that was always the expected outcome after the Bengals placed him on injured reserve last week. It's estimated that he'll need 3-to-4 months to recover from the procedure, putting him at risk of missing OTAs. Green should be back to full strength for training camp and well before the start of the season to reclaim his post as the Bengals' undisputed top pass catcher.

