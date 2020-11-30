Green didn't catch any of his three targets during Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Giants.

Green tied for fourth on the team in targets but failed to connect with Brandon Allen, who struggled to the tune of 4.7 yards per attempt. The veteran wideout has now been held without a catch on three occasions this season, which is quite surprising given his pedigree, playmaking ability and hefty salary. Green's fantasy value could be near its all-time low at the moment and he seems unlikely to produce useful numbers in next Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins.