Bengals' A.J. Green: 'Good chance' of playing Sunday

Green (toe) has a "good chance" of playing Sunday against the Browns after he received positive news during his follow-up visit with foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson earlier this week, a source told Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

Though Green has missed the Bengals' last two games, he foreshadowed a potential Week 12 return by putting in a pregame workout prior to the team's 24-21 loss to the Ravens last Sunday. With the condition of Green's right toe having apparently improved as anticipated, the wideout seems to be trending in the right direction heading into the upcoming weekend. Before a decision on Green's status versus Cleveland is made, the Bengals will see what the wideout is able to do in practices Wednesday through Friday. Green might need to put in a limited workout or two to have a realistic shot at suiting up this weekend.

