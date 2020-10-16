Green (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Indianapolis, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
After opening the week with back-to-back LP listings on the practice report, Green elevated to full participation Friday, per Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site. It appears Green will be able to gut out his tweaked left hamstring from this past Sunday versus the Ravens, which limited him to a season-low 42 percent of the snaps on offense. He'll look to bounce back to his typical 60-75 percent snap share against a Colts defense that has given up the second-fewest receiving yards per game (136.8) to wideouts this season.