Bengals' A.J. Green: Good to go for Sunday
Green (toe) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Broncos after logging a full practice Friday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
The Bengals' final Week 13 injury report confirms Green's previous assertion that he would "definitely" be ready to play Sunday. The Bengals dropped three straight games in the absence of their top wideout, so his return should provide the 5-6 squad with a much-needed lift. It remains to be seen how close to 100 percent Green will be Sunday, and he'll also be working with an unproven quarterback in Jeff Driskel. Assuming no setbacks though, the 30-year-old will be a focal part of the Bengals' attack as usual.
