Bengals' A.J. Green: Good to go
Green (toe) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Broncos after logging a full practice Friday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
The Bengals' final Week 13 injury report confirms Green's previous assertion that he'd definitely be back this week. The Bengals dropped three straight games in the absence of their top wideout, so his return should provide the 5-6 team's offense with a much-needed lift this weekend. It remains to be seen how close to 100 percent Green will be Sunday, plus he'll be working with an unproven QB in Jeff Driskel, but assuming no setbacks, the 30-year-old will be a focal part of the Bengals' attack Sunday. It's an equation that should yield volume in his return to action.
