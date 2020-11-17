Green was shut out on five targets in Sunday's loss to the Steelers, despite playing 54 snaps (83 percent of the offensive snaps).
So much for Green's resurgence seen in Week 6 and Week 7. He's not getting as much separation as he used to earlier in his career, nor is he as successful in coming down with contested catches. He's not putting together a great resume in his walk season.
