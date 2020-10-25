Green caught seven of 13 targets for 82 yards in Sunday's 37-34 loss to the Browns.

Green has come alive with 15 catches for 178 yards in the last two games after totaling only 14 catches for 119 yards over the season's first five contests. The veteran wide receiver is still in search of his first touchdown since Week 8 of 2018, but Green tied Tyler Boyd for the team lead in targets in this game, and his chemistry with rookie quarterback Joe Burrow has clearly improved heading into a Week 8 clash with the Titans.