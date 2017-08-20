Bengals' A.J. Green: Hauls in three passes

Green caught three of six targets for 39 yards during Saturday's preseason loss to Kansas City.

Quarterback Andy Dalton looked Green's way early and often, and the receiver would have had a better stat line if Dalton didn't overthrow him on a short crossing route on the opening drive. Green was also flagged for offensive pass interference to negate a 16-yard reception. With those two mishaps in mind, it was an impressive showing from the star wideout. He was only involved in the first three series of the game, after all.