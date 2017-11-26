Bengals' A.J. Green: Held in check Sunday

Green caught five of eight pass attempts for 66 yards in Sunday's 30-16 win over the Browns.

It is only the third time in his last nine games that Green has failed to find the end zone, and his 66 yards are his second highest total over his last six contests. Still, his athleticism was on full display in this one as he made an incredible grab and dragged both feet in bounds on a 13-yard catch toward the end of the third quarter. The 29-year-old will continue to be Andy Dalton's primary target as Cincinnati hosts Pittsburgh in Week 12.