Bengals' A.J. Green: Inactive status confirmed

Green (toe) is listed as inactive Week 12 against Cleveland, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Earlier reports Sunday morning indicated that Green would not dress for the contest, and that news was confirmed with the release of the inactives list. Considering Green did not take the practice field in any capacity this week, his status for Week 13 remains a bit murky. In the meantime, Cincinnati will move forward with a wide receiver group led by Tyler Boyd and John Ross.

