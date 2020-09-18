Green secured just three of 13 targets for 29 yards in the Bengals' 35-30 loss to the Browns on Thursday.

Green found himself at the top of the passing game pecking order in terms of looks, but he was tied with rookie Tee Higgins for second-fewest receptions. The multi-time Pro Bowler had a better connection with rookie quarterback Joe Burrow going in Week 1 and has now seen a whopping 22 targets through two games, so there's certainly reason for optimism among his fantasy managers. Green and Burrow will look to continue developing their chemistry with the extra time afforded them ahead of a Week 3 road interconference battle against the Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 27.