Bengals' A.J. Green: Initial diagnosis indicates sprain

Green, who was carted off the practice field Saturday, is believed to have suffered a sprained ankle, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Initial reports indicate the Bengals' star wideout avoided any serious damage to his lower leg, but Green will undergo further testing to confirm a diagnosis. Even if the MRI were to come back clean, it wouldn't be surprising for Cincinnati to proceed cautiously and potentially hold Green out of preseason action to limit the risk of a setback.