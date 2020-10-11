site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' A.J. Green: Injures hamstring
Green was forced out of Sunday's game against the Ravens with a hamstring injury.
With Green, who did not catch his only target Sunday, out of the game, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins will continue to head the Bengals' Week 5 wide receiver corps.
