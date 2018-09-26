Bengals' A.J. Green: Injury issues downplayed

Coach Marvin Lewis relayed Wednesday that Green (groin) is "fine,"Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Per the report, Green may have aggravated an old injury from college in Week 3's loss to the Panthers. "He seemed to come around very quickly with the anti-inflammatories," Lewis noted of the wideout's recovery from the issue. "We're very fortunate with that. Because I didn't know what he had injured. He was complaining about both sides." In addition to his previously-listed groin injury, both of Green's hips evidently hurt Sunday, plus he landed awkwardly on his shoulder. While it was obviously not a great day for Green in terms of his body taking a pounding, Lewis is very optimistic about Green's status for this weekend's tilt against the Falcons, per Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer.