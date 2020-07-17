Green has signed his one-year franchise tag deal with the Bengals.
Green is thus slated to earn $17.9 million this coming season. The fourth overall pick in the 2011 draft, who turns 32 later this month, has missed 23 of the Bengals' past 24 games and hasn't seen game action since Week 11 of the 2018 season. When healthy, however, Green is the team's clear-cut top wideout, and now presumably past the left ankle issues that sidelined him last season, he'll look forward to building on-field chemistry with Cincinnati's new franchise QB Joe Burrow once training camp practices commence.