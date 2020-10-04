Green caught just one of five targets for three yards in Sunday's 33-25 loss to the Bengals.

Green was quiet once again, even as quarterback Joe Burrow reached 300 passing yards for a third consecutive week. The veteran wide receiver spent some time on the sidelines in the second half, but there was no injury reported, so the team was simply sticking with a different preferred personnel grouping while implementing a run-heavy approach with the lead. Green has just 14 catches for 119 yards through four weeks, and it won't be easy to get things going in Baltimore in Week 5.

