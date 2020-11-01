Green caught two of five targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 31-20 win over the Titans.

After displaying a flash of his old self with a 15-178-0 line over the previous two games, Green was brought back to earth Sunday. He finished behind rookie Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Auden Tate in receiving yards, as each of the aforementioned receivers surpassed 60 yards. Green has been rumored as possible trade bait since the Bengals sit at 2-5-1, but this was a poor closing pitch.