Bengals' A.J. Green: Just two catches Sunday
Green caught two of four targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 34-7 loss to Minnesota.
Green was a non-factor as quarterback Andy Dalton came up short of 150 passing yards for the second consecutive week. This was only the star receiver's fourth game with fewer than 50 yards despite Dalton's struggles, so Green's likely to bounce back next week against the Lions. He'll need 20 receiving yards in that game to top 1,000 for the sixth time in seven NFL seasons.
More News
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.