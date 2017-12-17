Bengals' A.J. Green: Just two catches Sunday

Green caught two of four targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 34-7 loss to Minnesota.

Green was a non-factor as quarterback Andy Dalton came up short of 150 passing yards for the second consecutive week. This was only the star receiver's fourth game with fewer than 50 yards despite Dalton's struggles, so Green's likely to bounce back next week against the Lions. He'll need 20 receiving yards in that game to top 1,000 for the sixth time in seven NFL seasons.