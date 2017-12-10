Bengals' A.J. Green: Kept out of end zone Sunday

Green caught five of 12 targets for 64 yards and a lost fumble in Sunday's 33-7 loss to the Bears.

Green made his first two receptions on what would be the Bengals' lone scoring drive of the day after being unable to connect with Andy Dalton on any of their first three attempts. The 29-year-old caught two passes of 18 or more yards on the first drive of the fourth quarter, but fumbled the second away and wasn't able to reel more targets in after that. Things don't get any easier in Week 15 when he'll likely be shadowed by the Vikings' Xavier Rhodes.