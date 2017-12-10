Bengals' A.J. Green: Kept out of end zone Sunday
Green caught five of 12 targets for 64 yards and a lost fumble in Sunday's 33-7 loss to the Bears.
Green made his first two receptions on what would be the Bengals' lone scoring drive of the day after being unable to connect with Andy Dalton on any of their first three attempts. The 29-year-old caught two passes of 18 or more yards on the first drive of the fourth quarter, but fumbled the second away and wasn't able to reel more targets in after that. Things don't get any easier in Week 15 when he'll likely be shadowed by the Vikings' Xavier Rhodes.
More News
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Scores twice in Monday's defeat•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Free from injury report•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Under the weather Friday•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Held in check Sunday•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Finds end zone versus Broncos•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Scores 70-yard touchdown in narrow defeat•
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Bernard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...