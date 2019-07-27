Bengals' A.J. Green: Leaves practice with injury
Green sustained an apparent left ankle sprain Saturday and was carted off the practice field, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Green suffered the injury while running a routine go route, according to Tyler Dragon. The severity of Green's issue remains undisclosed, but if the premiere wideout were to miss any time it would be a huge blow to Cincinnati's offense. Green was limited to nine games in 2018 due to a right toe injury.
