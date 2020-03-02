Play

Bengals' A.J. Green: Likely getting franchise tag

Green (ankle) is expected to get a franchise tag, ESPN.com's Ben Bay reports.

Players typically don't appreciate the tag, but Green actually mentioned in December that he wouldn't have any problem with it. He's on record wanting to finish his career in Cincinnati, and the tag price of $18.5 million is a handsome payday for a 31-year-old who missed the entire 2019 campaign and also missed six or more games in two of the previous three seasons. Green did look good when he last played in 2018, scoring six touchdowns in nine appearances while averaging 77.1 yards per game and 9.0 yards per target. Making his way back from last summer's ankle surgery, he should be ready to practice at some point this spring.

