Bengals' A.J. Green: Likely getting franchise tag
Green (ankle) is expected to get a franchise tag, ESPN.com's Ben Bay reports.
Players typically don't appreciate the tag, but Green actually mentioned in December that he wouldn't have any problem with it. He's on record wanting to finish his career in Cincinnati, and the tag price of $18.5 million is a handsome payday for a 31-year-old who missed the entire 2019 campaign and also missed six or more games in two of the previous three seasons. Green did look good when he last played in 2018, scoring six touchdowns in nine appearances while averaging 77.1 yards per game and 9.0 yards per target. Making his way back from last summer's ankle surgery, he should be ready to practice at some point this spring.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
D'Andre Swift Prospect Profile
D'Andre Swift was a speedy, strong part of the Georgia offense for three years. Can he keep...
-
Jonathan Taylor 2020 NFL Draft Profile
Jonathan Taylor is a ready-made NFL back. But is he a three-down back in the NFL?
-
XFL DFS Week 4 picks, strategies
Ben Gretch gives you his picks and strategies for Week 4 XFL DFS contests.
-
Unearthing WR prospect studs
Ben Gretch digs into the history of breakout age, combine testing and more to explain how best...
-
2/27 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew focuses on dynasty rankings for 2020 and beyond, discussing Patrick Mahomes, David...
-
Best landing spots for Brady
Reports from the NFL Combine suggest Tom Brady is leaving New England. Heath Cummings looks...