Bengals' A.J. Green: Likely to miss final two games

Green (ankle) said Tuesday that he doesn't anticipate playing in the Bengals' final two games of the season, though he expects to be at full strength for the start of the 2020 campaign, Geoff Hobson of the team's official site reports. "I feel good just getting confirmation from him," Green said about foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson, who examined the receiver Monday. "Knowing there's no effect on my future. I never thought it would be that bad that I could never play at a high level. Just hearing him saying it made me feel a lot better."

Though Green hasn't played since injuring his left ankle less than an hour into the Bengals' first training camp session, Cincinnati has kept him on the 53-man roster all season in anticipation of his eventual return. Those hopes appear to have been dashed after Green suffered a setback in November, but the receiver is at least optimistic that the injury won't prevent his training efforts during the offseason. While the 31-year-old's health looks like it will be in a good spot heading into 2020, his future with the Bengals is uncertain, as he's set to become a free agent in March. Cincinnati does have the option of keeping Green in the fold by placing their franchise tag on him, an arrangement he said he has "no problem with."