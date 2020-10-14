Green (hamstring) logged a limited practice Wednesday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Green was forced out of this past Sunday's loss to the Ravens due to an aggravation of his left hamstring injury, but his ability to take the field Wednesday -- albeit in a limited capacity -- suggests that the veteran pass-catcher could suit up Sunday against the Colts. Five games into the season, however, Green's fantasy impact has been modest, with the 32-year-old having turned in a 14/119/0 stat line to date.