Bengals' A.J. Green: Limited in return to practice
Green (toe) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Green's return to practice, albeit in a limited capacity, provides support for his stated expectation of playing in Sunday's game against Denver. He's planning to rejoin a desperate Bengals team that will try to end a three-game losing streak in the first start of Jeff Driskel's career. There's obvious cause for concern with Green potentially playing at less than 100 percent without Andy Dalton (thumb) under center, but the veteran wideout should at least have a relative matchup advantage against a defense that frequently uses its best cornerback (Chris Harris) to cover the slot, which is primarily Tyler Boyd's domain.
