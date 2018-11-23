Bengals' A.J. Green: Listed as questionable

Though Green (toe) didn't practice this week, he's listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

The team plans to re-evaluate Green on Saturday, at which point there would ideally be added clarity with regard to his Week 12 status. If his situation turns into a game-time decision, fortunately the Bengals kick off at 1:00 ET on Sunday. If Green ends up missing this weekend's contest, Tyler Boyd and John Ross would continue to head the team's wideout corps.

More News
Our Latest Stories