Bengals' A.J. Green: Logs another limited session

Green (toe) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

While Green didn't increase his involvement in practice from Wednesday, his presence on the field on back-to-back days nonetheless offers support to the wideout's claim that he'll be ready to play Sunday against the Broncos. If Green is cleared to play this weekend, his track record and the cost of acquisition on draft day may provide enough reason for fantasy managers to include him in lineups, though expectations for his production may need to be adjusted. In addition to the fact that he's missed three games with the injury, Green's outlook is further muddled by the change at quarterback, where Jeff Driskel is slated to make his first NFL start in place of Andy Dalton (thumb), who was placed on injured reserve Monday.

