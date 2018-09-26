Bengals' A.J. Green: Logs limited practice Wednesday
Green was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a listed pelvis injury, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Green came out of Week 3 action pretty banged up, with the soreness he endured this past Sunday having been previously attributed to groin and hip issues. Nonetheless, Green downplayed his aches and pains earlier Wednesday, a notion now supported by his participation, albeit in a limited fashion, in Wednesday's practice.
