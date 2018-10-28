Bengals' A.J. Green: Makes clutch catches in win
Green brought in five of seven targets for 76 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals' 37-34 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Green's 17-yard scoring reception late in the second quarter was his first visit to the end zone since Week 4. The eight-year pro arguably made just as important a contribution on the Bengals' game-winning drive, however, corralling catches of 23 and 11 yards to help Cincinnati move into position for Randy Bullock's 44-yard field goal. Green did see a three-game streak of double-digit targets come to an end, but his stock naturally remains robust across all formats heading into a Week 10 showdown versus the Saints following a Week 9 bye.
