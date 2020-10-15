Green (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

For the second straight day, Green reps were capped on account of the left hamstring he tweaked in Sunday's loss to the Ravens. According to Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site, the wideout said he plans to push through the injury to play Week 6 in Indianapolis, but he may need to upgrade to full activity Friday to avoid taking a designation into the weekend. After sitting out the entire 2019 campaign with an ankle injury, Green has struggled to recapture top form, hauling in only 14 of 34 targets for 119 yards and no scores through five games. Despite slot man Tyler Boyd and promising rookie Tee Higgins both having demonstrated a better rapport thus far with new quarterback Joe Burrow, Green said Thursday that he still believes in head coach Zac Taylor's offensive scheme and has no plans to ask the front office for a trade, per Jay Morrison of The Athletic.