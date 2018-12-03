Bengals' A.J. Green: May miss rest of season

Green (foot) may be placed on injured reserve after he undergoes testing Monday.

Green returned from a three-game absence for Sunday's matchup with the Broncos, only to aggravate his foot after playing just 17 offensive snaps. With a playoff appearance looking all but impossible, there isn't much reason for Green to continue battling through the injury. He might be held out for the rest of the season even if he doesn't need surgery.

