Bengals' A.J. Green: May not be back until December
The Bengals could be without Green (toe) until December, sources tell Adam Schefter of ESPN.
When Green was examined shortly after suffering a right toe injury in the Nov. 4 win over the Buccaneers, it was always expected that he would be sidelined for at least two games. Schefter now relays that a December return is looking "increasingly likely" for the wideout, implying that Green is on track to miss at least a third game (Nov. 25 against the Browns) due to the injury. The Bengals have yet to officially rule Green out beyond Sunday's game against the Saints, but fantasy owners should begin preparing for the possibility of him missing Week 11 and 12, as well. John Ross will move into the starting lineup alongside Tyler Boyd this weekend, while depth options Alex Erickson, Cody Core and Auden Tate could all be on tap for expanded roles.
