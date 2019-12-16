Play

Bengals' A.J. Green: Meets foot specialist Monday

Green (ankle) visited Dr. Robert Anderson, a foot specialist, in Green Bay on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

On Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Bengals haven't ruled out Green returning to action Week 16 at Miami or in the season finale against the Browns. According to Rapoport, Green has "looked good in practice," and Monday's meeting could be a sign the wide receiver indeed is inching toward his first game action of the campaign. In the end, though, Green will have to increase his activity level from his customary DNP on Bengals injury reports to 'limited' or 'full' before that will be a consideration.

