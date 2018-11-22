Bengals' A.J. Green: Misses another practice

Green (toe) was listed as a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Per Hobson, back-to-back absences on Green's part suggest that the wideout is probably more doubtful than questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns. Of course, Green's outlook on that front could brighten (at least some) if he practices in any capacity Friday.

More News
Our Latest Stories