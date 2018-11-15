Bengals' A.J. Green: Misses another practice

Green (toe) wasn't spotted at the portion of Thursday's practice that was open to the media, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Green's right toe injury continues to keep him off the field, as the wideout hasn't practiced in any capacity since first getting hurt in the Week 9 win over the Buccaneers. Coach Marvin Lewis left the door open for Green to return from a one-game absence and play Sunday against the Ravens, but that seems like a pipe dream unless he's able to participate in Friday's session. With Green seemingly trending toward a second straight missed game, Tyler Boyd and John Ross (groin) again profile as the Bengals' top targets at receiver.