Bengals' A.J. Green: Nabs five passes
Green caught five of 10 targets for 74 yards in Sunday's loss to Baltimore.
Green had a few nice plays on Sunday, including a late 27-yard catch-and-scamper downfield, but it was hard for Cincinnati's offense to get into a rhythm while turning the ball over five times. Green should have an easier go of things once the the unit starts humming, considering defenses should be kept honest by the Bengals' influx of young offensive talent. However, Sunday showed that time might be a ways away, unfortunately.
More News
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Bags four passes early•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Hauls in three passes•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Solid on opening possession Friday•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Hoping to benefit from offseason additions•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Cleared to work out•
-
Bengals' A.J. Green: Spring return anticipated•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...