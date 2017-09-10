Bengals' A.J. Green: Nabs five passes

Green caught five of 10 targets for 74 yards in Sunday's loss to Baltimore.

Green had a few nice plays on Sunday, including a late 27-yard catch-and-scamper downfield, but it was hard for Cincinnati's offense to get into a rhythm while turning the ball over five times. Green should have an easier go of things once the the unit starts humming, considering defenses should be kept honest by the Bengals' influx of young offensive talent. However, Sunday showed that time might be a ways away, unfortunately.