Bengals' A.J. Green: Next up in contract talks

Now that Tyler Boyd has agreed to a contract extension, the Bengals are working with Green (toe) to see if they can sign him to an extension, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Green otherwise is set to become a free agent after this season, leading to speculation that the Bengals could trade him before the midseason deadline if their campaign turns south. This report suggests the team has other plans and also suggests they are confident his toe has fully healed.