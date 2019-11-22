Play

Bengals' A.J. Green: No practice Friday

Green (ankle) did not take part in Friday's practice, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Green has not practiced all week, so it's looking like his season debut will not come in Week 12. The Bengals will reveal Green's official status for Sunday's game against the Steelers when they release their final injury report of the week.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories