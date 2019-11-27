Play

Bengals' A.J. Green: No practice Wednesday

Green (ankle) won't participate in Wednesday's practice, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Considered day-to-day by the Bengals, Green has yet to feel comfortable pushing off his left ankle, which is holding up his season debut. Whenever he gets the all-clear, he'll be working with long-time teammate Andy Dalton, who regained the starting quarterback job this week from Ryan Finley after a three-game experiment.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories