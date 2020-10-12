Coach Zac Taylor said Monday that he has no timetable for Green (hamstring) to return, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Green was forced out of Sunday's loss to the Ravens due to an aggravation of his left hamstring injury, per Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer. The veteran wideout wasn't able to haul in his only target before leaving the field, and he previously had just one catch Week 4. If Green were forced to miss significant time, it's possible that John Ross (illness) could find his way back into the lineup behind Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins.