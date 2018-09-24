Bengals' A.J. Green: No update on groin injury

Coach Marvin Lewis didn't have any update on Green's groin injury Monday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Despite sitting out the second half of Sunday's 31-21 loss to Carolina, the 30-year-old wideout said he should be fine for Week 4 against the Falcons. Of course, it would be unwise to place much confidence in the initial optimism, especially given that Green himself is the source. We may need to wait until Wednesday's injury report for the first real clue about his Sunday availability.