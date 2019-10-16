Bengals' A.J. Green: Non-participant at practice

Green (ankle) was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

That said, Dehner notes that Green worked on the team's rehab field, so it's possible that the wideout could return to a limited practice session as soon as Thursday. Per Geoff Hobson of the team's official site, coach Zac Taylor indicated that the Bengals aren't waiting until after their (Week 9) bye to bring back Green, adding that the wideout will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis, in order to see how his ankle responds after each workout.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories